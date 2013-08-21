Lifelike faces created out of food

Here at Creative Bloq, we love it when groups of designers come together to create something amazing. Here is a graphic experiment with a fruity difference - and more than a hint of food art crossed with still life photography - lifelike portraits created with fruits, vegetables and other foods.
Curated by Seville City-based graphic designer and illustrator Martin Sati, the portraits were created by piecing numerous cups of food and vegetable items intricately to form the delicate facial features. Needing a lot of patience and a steady hand, the portraits are a gorgeous execution in experimental art.
Sati collaborated with a variety of designers and friends including Mario Puyana, Alina Muresan, Alba Delgado and Javier Nieto. They've certainly created a series that looks good enough to eat!
Read more about the project over on Martin Sati's website.
[via Design Taxi]
Have you seen art created out of an unusual material? Let us know in the comments box below!