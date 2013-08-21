Lifelike faces created out of food

The facial features are created by piercing cups of food

Here at Creative Bloq, we love it when groups of designers come together to create something amazing. Here is a graphic experiment with a fruity difference - and more than a hint of food art crossed with still life photography - lifelike portraits created with fruits, vegetables and other foods.

Curated by Seville City-based graphic designer and illustrator Martin Sati, the portraits were created by piecing numerous cups of food and vegetable items intricately to form the delicate facial features. Needing a lot of patience and a steady hand, the portraits are a gorgeous execution in experimental art.

Sati collaborated with a variety of designers and friends including Mario Puyana, Alina Muresan, Alba Delgado and Javier Nieto. They've certainly created a series that looks good enough to eat!

Read more about the project over on Martin Sati's website.

[via Design Taxi]

Like this? Read these!

Useful and inspiring flyer templates

The best 3D movies of 2013

Discover what's next for Augmented Reality

Have you seen art created out of an unusual material? Let us know in the comments box below!