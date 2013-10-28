Movie monsters reborn in paper art

The likes of Dracula, The Thing and Frankenstein get the paper art treatment

If you're a regular visitor to Creative Bloq, then you'll be well aware that we're huge fans of paper art. Creating beautiful works of art with a few sheets of paper never ceases to amaze us, so we always welcome a new project to the site.

These scary additions were created by UK-based artist Eelus, who has hand-crafted a series of movie monsters including Dracula, The Thing and Frankenstein. Currently on display as part of Eelus' Horrorshow exhibition at the Ink_d Gallery in Brighton, each piece was patiently handcut and sculpted to create the finished product.

Eelus has exhibited worldwide alongside some of today's leading figures in the contemporary and urban/street art scenes as well as having a number of very successful shows in the UK and the USA.

[via Design Taxi]

Like this? Read these!

Create a perfect mood board with these pro tips

The ultimate guide to logo design

Our favourite web fonts - and they don't cost a penny

Have you seen some inspiring paper art? Let us know in the comments box below!