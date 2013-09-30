Spiral paper art is truly mesmerising

Get lost in this truly mesmerising paper art installation

There are some beautiful examples of paper art out there. The humble material has been used to create some of the most striking and memorable works of art we've had the pleasure of coming across. This latest creation from Charles Clary is as mesmerising as it gets.

Using layer upon layer of colourful paper, Clary hand-cuts each piece to form an array of geometric shapes, sound waves or cell structures. Often taking months to create, each piece can have as many as 4,000 individual cut sheets of paper, up to 30 panels, and over 14,000 spacers. That's patience right there!

The colourful spirals invite the witness to delve deeper into the artistic constructions, making for a truly hypnotic feat. This is an art installation we could get lost in for hours.

[via My Modern Met]

