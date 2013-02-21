Take a visual trip through the Secret Door

What will you discover behind the Secret Door?

Ever fancied having a magic door like the one in Monsters Inc - one that could take you to the world's beautiful places in an instant? Well, that doesn't quite exist yet, but here's the next best thing...

The Secret Door is a website that allows you to explore some of the most aesthetically enticing places in the world - from the coolest shops and restaurants to the most striking natural panoramas - by harnessing the power of the Google Street View API.

Some of the world's most beautiful shops and restaurants are yours to explore

Just click on the homepage door image and you'll be transported to one of the stunning locations at random, with the choice to take a closer look around or just go on to the next one.

If you're looking for a burst of visual inspiration, you're sure to find it on your virtual tour. And don't forget your headphones, as there are some sound to add some extra inspiration too.

Check out some breathtaking natural sights

Like us, you've probably seen similar uses of the StreetView API before. But we'd argue it's the inspired selection of interesting, unusual and astonishing views that makes this site - created by Epiphany Solutions to promote its client, window and door company Safestyle UK - such a handy resource for designers.

Want to know where you are? Some of the images reveal their location within the Google Maps and Street View API in the top left hand corner of the screen, though this depends on whether Google has placed a name for it. If nothing appears then you can always click the Tweet button - this automatically feeds in where you have been taken to (and don't worry: you can then choose whether or not to send the tweet).

There are even a few design agency offices included in the collection

Until someone invents the teleport, this is one of the best ways we've found to check out some of the world's most beautiful spots. Next time you're fed up of staring at the same four walls, why not give it a go?

Liked this? Read these!

Adobe Photoshop CS6 hands-on review

Create a perfect mood board with these pro tips

The ultimate guide to designing the best logos

Have you seen an inventive use of the Street View API? Tell us about it in the comments!