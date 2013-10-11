iPhone finger paintings are a thing of beauty

While many of us just spend our commute checking emails and playing games on our smartphone, Japanese office worker Seikou Yamaoka does something a little different.

The ArtStudio app is one of our favourite iPad art apps for sketching and drawing, and apparently it works well on the iPhone too - because that's what Yamoaka's been using to create these incredible finger painting portraits.

Yamaoka has become an internet sensation for his own versions of the famous paintings, including the masterpiece 'Girl With a Pearl Earring' by Dutch artist Johannes Vermeer. Channeling the style of traditional oil paintings, it's amazing to see such beautiful works being created on an iPhone alone.

See more work over on Seikou Yamaoka's website.

What do you make of these paintings? Let us know in the comments box below!