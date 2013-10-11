Topics

iPhone finger paintings are a thing of beauty

By Illustration  

Instead of playing games and checking emails, this Japanese office worker creates amazing finger paintings on his iPhone.

While many of us just spend our commute checking emails and playing games on our smartphone, Japanese office worker Seikou Yamaoka does something a little different.

The ArtStudio app is one of our favourite iPad art apps for sketching and drawing, and apparently it works well on the iPhone too - because that's what Yamoaka's been using to create these incredible finger painting portraits.

Yamaoka has become an internet sensation for his own versions of the famous paintings, including the masterpiece 'Girl With a Pearl Earring' by Dutch artist Johannes Vermeer. Channeling the style of traditional oil paintings, it's amazing to see such beautiful works being created on an iPhone alone.

iphone finger paintings

iphone finger paintings

iphone finger paintings

iphone finger paintings

iphone finger paintings

iphone finger paintings

See more work over on Seikou Yamaoka's website.

Like this? Read these!

What do you make of these paintings? Let us know in the comments box below!

See more Illustration articles

Related articles