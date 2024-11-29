Live

I've spent hundreds of hours Nintendo Switch deal hunting – and these are the best prices in 5 years of Black Friday

Record-low prices across OLED, bundles and games: this year is the time to buy.

Nintendo Switch live blog image

(Image credit: Nintendo)

I've seen some rock bottom prices on Nintendo Switch so far this Black Friday. Some of those have sold out already, and we're waiting to see if stock returns. But you can still get the Mario Kart Deluxe bundle reduced to $299.99 from $349 at Walmart. It's not the lowest we've seen this bundle (that was $25 less at Target and Best Buy – sold out online), but it still represents amazing value thanks to the included extras (see below for more on that).

Nintendo Switch OLED
My top UK deal
Nintendo Switch OLED: was £299.99 now £228 at OnBuy.com

Save $71: I've been waiting years for prices like this. Though this was a bit cheaper earlier in the week, currently this is currently the best price on the Nintendo Switch OLED in the UK.

If you're unsure about whether to buy this console, let me reassure you. Unless you're planning on buying the Switch 2 when it comes out next year, I think it's the perfect time to buy the OLED. I think it's about to become the basic console in the range, with a new lower RRP (around $250-60). This means getting it for this low price is a steal as I doubt they'll do big discounts after the range is jiggled around.

Price check: Amazon £277 | Argos: £279.99

View Deal
Nintendo Mario Kart 8 OLED Deluxe Bundle
Huge discount
Nintendo Mario Kart 8 OLED Deluxe Bundle: was US$349 now US$299.99 at Target

Save $78 or $144 including added value):

This bundle was originally $349.99, with $79 of added value. That means the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game and 12 months of Switch online membership, which gets you access to hundreds of free games from Nintendo's back catalogue. If, like me, you love retro games you'll love this membership, which also includes some Sega games.

This was available at Target online for $25 less, and you can still get it in store at Best Buy for $275. But this is the best online price.

Price check: $349.99 at Amazon

View Deal
Nintendo Nintendo Switch Lite Animal Crossing edition
Nintendo Nintendo Switch Lite Animal Crossing edition: was £199 now £189 at Argos

This says £10 off but there is really more value included in this bundle – you get the Animal crossing download AND 12 months of Switch Online – and the standalone Lite console is normally £199 so this is a nice deal.

View Deal
Hogwarts Legacy
Hogwarts Legacy: was US$59.99 now US$29.99 at Target

Save $30: A Harry Potter adventure at a knockdown price from Best Buy. This one will please most of the family. Fans say it's faithful to the series, and that it has beautiful graphics and immersive gameplay.

Price check: $29.99 at Best Buy too!

View Deal
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: was US$69.99 now US$36.99 at Target

Save 43%: Tears of the Kingdom will have you embarking on an epic quest as the loveable warrior Link to save the kingdom of Hyrule and defeat the evil Ganondorf. This is the best price we've seen for this game. Best Buy is now matching the deal.

Price Check: $39.99 at Best Buy | $62.50 at Amazon

View Deal
Sonic X Shadow Generations
Sonic X Shadow Generations: was US$49.99 now US$29.99 at Amazon

Save 40%: New and old Sonic fans will be delighted by this game that includes the old nemesis Dr Eggman and some awesome new play, including playing as Shadow. But there's also a collection of iconic old Sonic levels to immerse yourself in. Hurrah!

Price check: $29.99 at Best Buy too!

View Deal
Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time: $39.99 $19.99 at Best BuySAVE $20:

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time: $39.99 $19.99 at Best Buy
SAVE $20: If you're not familiar with Crash Bandicoot then where have you been? The loveable Marsupial has been around for nearly two decades and It's About Time is the latest story game to be released, that is, if you don't count Crash Team Rumble. In the UK, you can get this game for just £26.99 at Very.

Price Check: $29.99 at Amazon | $29.98 at Walmart

View Deal
Sonic Frontiers
Sonic Frontiers: was US$39.99 now US$24.99 at Amazon

Save 38% Sonic The Hedgehog is one of the best game characters of all time, and this SEGA mascot returns in this epic adventure across the five Starfall Islands.

Price Check: $31.99 at Best Buy | $39.99 at Target

View Deal
 Super Mario Bros. Wonder
was US$59.99 now US$49.99 at Amazon

This was released last year, and it has been a big hit with fans. It's platform-style but there are new features including characters that turn into elephants!

View Deal
The Grinch Christmas Adventures
The Grinch Christmas Adventures: was US$39.99 now US$19.99 at Amazon

Save 50%: For under $20 you can't go wrong with this family game that'll be fun for everyone. Just in time for Christmas!

View Deal
SanDisk 128GB microSDXC Card
SanDisk 128GB microSDXC Card: was US$34.99 now US$14.99 at Amazon

Save 57%: Officially licensed for Nintendo Switch, this is a sweet deal on an unsexy but very useful SD card. It has dropped lower before (to $8.99 actually) but this still a marvellous price.

Also available discounted at Best Buy in multiple storage sizes.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch OLED bundle

(Image credit: Nintendo)

But what do we know about the Switch 2? Well, a bit, as it happens.

Nintendo Switch Oled console deal

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Normally it's a no-brainer to go straight to Amazon if you want the very best prices. But that's not always true for Switch. Actually, there are almost no deals on Switch consoles at Amazon – or at least not the lowest prices. There are no Black Friday Switch console deals at Amazon UK and I currently can't see any in the US.

A product shot of both consoles to show the Nintendo Switch vs Switch lite

(Image credit: Future/Nintendo)

Black Friday Switch game

(Image credit: SEGA / Amazon)

It's also a brilliant time to stock up on a plethora of amazing games. All the major retailers have got fantastic offers on Nintendo Switch games – and some of my favourites are listed above. But I"ll post some specifics here, too!

PowerA Nintendo Switch wireless controller

(Image credit: PowerA)

Power A Nintendo switch case

(Image credit: PowerA)

Nintendo Switch OLED deal

(Image credit: Best Buy / Nintendo)

Nintendo Switch live hub image with Mario

(Image credit: Nintendo/Future)

