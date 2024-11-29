(Image credit: Nintendo)

I've seen some rock bottom prices on Nintendo Switch so far this Black Friday. Some of those have sold out already, and we're waiting to see if stock returns. But you can still get the Mario Kart Deluxe bundle reduced to $299.99 from $349 at Walmart. It's not the lowest we've seen this bundle (that was $25 less at Target and Best Buy – sold out online), but it still represents amazing value thanks to the included extras (see below for more on that).

I don’t mean to brag, but we started the first ever Nintendo Switch live blog and let me say now, we have never seen prices as low as this year. I've personally covered the event for 5 years and spent hundreds of hours scouring the internet for scarce deals on the Switch, and it is SO much more fun when there are actually price drops.

I've also seen record-low prices in the UK. Currently the best deal available is slightly higher than that £220 we saw earlier, but I'd say £228 for the OLED console from OnBuy is not too shabby at all (especially since this year is the first we've seen below the £270s).

So, stay with me over the next few days as I report on all the Switch console, game and accessory deals you could possibly need to know about. Unsure about buying the Switch? I think it's the last chance you'll have to get a decent deal for a long while – read my reasons for buying the Switch OLED this year here.

The deals I recommend right now

My top UK deal Nintendo Switch OLED: was £299.99 now £228 at OnBuy.com Save $71: I've been waiting years for prices like this. Though this was a bit cheaper earlier in the week, currently this is currently the best price on the Nintendo Switch OLED in the UK. If you're unsure about whether to buy this console, let me reassure you. Unless you're planning on buying the Switch 2 when it comes out next year, I think it's the perfect time to buy the OLED. I think it's about to become the basic console in the range, with a new lower RRP (around $250-60). This means getting it for this low price is a steal as I doubt they'll do big discounts after the range is jiggled around. Price check: Amazon £277 | Argos: £279.99

Huge discount Nintendo Mario Kart 8 OLED Deluxe Bundle: was US$349 now US$299.99 at Target Save $78 or $144 including added value): This bundle was originally $349.99, with $79 of added value. That means the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game and 12 months of Switch online membership, which gets you access to hundreds of free games from Nintendo's back catalogue. If, like me, you love retro games you'll love this membership, which also includes some Sega games. This was available at Target online for $25 less, and you can still get it in store at Best Buy for $275. But this is the best online price. Price check: $349.99 at Amazon

Nintendo Nintendo Switch Lite Animal Crossing edition: was £199 now £189 at Argos This says £10 off but there is really more value included in this bundle – you get the Animal crossing download AND 12 months of Switch Online – and the standalone Lite console is normally £199 so this is a nice deal.

My favourite games, accessories and more