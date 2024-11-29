Live
I've spent hundreds of hours Nintendo Switch deal hunting – and these are the best prices in 5 years of Black Friday
Record-low prices across OLED, bundles and games: this year is the time to buy.
I've seen some rock bottom prices on Nintendo Switch so far this Black Friday. Some of those have sold out already, and we're waiting to see if stock returns. But you can still get the Mario Kart Deluxe bundle reduced to $299.99 from $349 at Walmart. It's not the lowest we've seen this bundle (that was $25 less at Target and Best Buy – sold out online), but it still represents amazing value thanks to the included extras (see below for more on that).
I don’t mean to brag, but we started the first ever Nintendo Switch live blog and let me say now, we have never seen prices as low as this year. I've personally covered the event for 5 years and spent hundreds of hours scouring the internet for scarce deals on the Switch, and it is SO much more fun when there are actually price drops.
I've also seen record-low prices in the UK. Currently the best deal available is slightly higher than that £220 we saw earlier, but I'd say £228 for the OLED console from OnBuy is not too shabby at all (especially since this year is the first we've seen below the £270s).
So, stay with me over the next few days as I report on all the Switch console, game and accessory deals you could possibly need to know about. Unsure about buying the Switch? I think it's the last chance you'll have to get a decent deal for a long while – read my reasons for buying the Switch OLED this year here.
Nintendo Switch US quick links
- Target: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle deal for $274.99
- Best Buy: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle deal for $274.99 (in store)
- Walmart: deals on imported Switch consoles, games and bundles
- Amazon: up to 70% off Switch games + discounted Switch Lite
Nintendo Switch UK quick links
- OnBuy: Switch OLED for just £232
- Amazon: Switch OLED for £279 and discounted games
- Currys: Save on Switch bundles
- Nintendo: up to £67 off Switch bundles
- Very: deals on Switch OLED and Lite bundles
The deals I recommend right now
- UK star deal: Save £71 on Nintendo Switch OLED
- US star deal: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle for $299.99
Save $71: I've been waiting years for prices like this. Though this was a bit cheaper earlier in the week, currently this is currently the best price on the Nintendo Switch OLED in the UK.
If you're unsure about whether to buy this console, let me reassure you. Unless you're planning on buying the Switch 2 when it comes out next year, I think it's the perfect time to buy the OLED. I think it's about to become the basic console in the range, with a new lower RRP (around $250-60). This means getting it for this low price is a steal as I doubt they'll do big discounts after the range is jiggled around.
Price check: Amazon £277 | Argos: £279.99
Save $78 or $144 including added value):
This bundle was originally $349.99, with $79 of added value. That means the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game and 12 months of Switch online membership, which gets you access to hundreds of free games from Nintendo's back catalogue. If, like me, you love retro games you'll love this membership, which also includes some Sega games.
This was available at Target online for $25 less, and you can still get it in store at Best Buy for $275. But this is the best online price.
Price check: $349.99 at Amazon
This says £10 off but there is really more value included in this bundle – you get the Animal crossing download AND 12 months of Switch Online – and the standalone Lite console is normally £199 so this is a nice deal.
My favourite games, accessories and more
Save $30: A Harry Potter adventure at a knockdown price from Best Buy. This one will please most of the family. Fans say it's faithful to the series, and that it has beautiful graphics and immersive gameplay.
Price check: $29.99 at Best Buy too!
Save 43%: Tears of the Kingdom will have you embarking on an epic quest as the loveable warrior Link to save the kingdom of Hyrule and defeat the evil Ganondorf. This is the best price we've seen for this game. Best Buy is now matching the deal.
Price Check: $39.99 at Best Buy | $62.50 at Amazon
Save 40%: New and old Sonic fans will be delighted by this game that includes the old nemesis Dr Eggman and some awesome new play, including playing as Shadow. But there's also a collection of iconic old Sonic levels to immerse yourself in. Hurrah!
Price check: $29.99 at Best Buy too!
Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time: $39.99 $19.99 at Best Buy
SAVE $20: If you're not familiar with Crash Bandicoot then where have you been? The loveable Marsupial has been around for nearly two decades and It's About Time is the latest story game to be released, that is, if you don't count Crash Team Rumble. In the UK, you can get this game for just £26.99 at Very.
Price Check: $29.99 at Amazon | $29.98 at Walmart
Save 38% Sonic The Hedgehog is one of the best game characters of all time, and this SEGA mascot returns in this epic adventure across the five Starfall Islands.
Price Check: $31.99 at Best Buy | $39.99 at Target
This was released last year, and it has been a big hit with fans. It's platform-style but there are new features including characters that turn into elephants!
Save 50%: For under $20 you can't go wrong with this family game that'll be fun for everyone. Just in time for Christmas!
Save 57%: Officially licensed for Nintendo Switch, this is a sweet deal on an unsexy but very useful SD card. It has dropped lower before (to $8.99 actually) but this still a marvellous price.
Also available discounted at Best Buy in multiple storage sizes.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Hi, Natalie here!
I'll be taking over the blog for a while, searching for some juicy deals to save you some schmoney this Black Friday. The best deal is still this Mario Kart Deluxe bundle reduced to $299.99 from $349 at Walmart – it's the lowest we've ever seen this bundle, so grab it while it's hot folks.
But what do we know about the Switch 2? Well, a bit, as it happens.
It's due to come out next year, have a better screen and faster processor. The games will be backwards-compatible so there's nothing to worry about with investing in a console now. We did see some concepts emerge when it first was announced but things have gone quiet from Switch fans, and with nothing confirmed on design from Nintendo we are left wondering...
So would I recommend buying the Nintendo Switch OLED even if the Switch 2 is coming? Why yes I would. The OLED is about to become the baby of the family if my predictions are correct. And therefore it'll get a new RRP, lower than it is now. When the new family set up comes into place, I therefore don't think we'll get any significant deals on it after this event for a good while. It's a great time to buy.
Unless, of course, you want to wait for the shiny new Switch 2 to come out.
Normally it's a no-brainer to go straight to Amazon if you want the very best prices. But that's not always true for Switch. Actually, there are almost no deals on Switch consoles at Amazon – or at least not the lowest prices. There are no Black Friday Switch console deals at Amazon UK and I currently can't see any in the US.
Some of them are the usual suspects (does anyone ever pay full price for Just Dance?) But there are some attractive offers.
These are the biggest discounts, all over a third off:
- Just Dance 2025:
$49.99$29.99
- One Piece Odyssey Deluxe:
$49.99$29.99
- Star Wars Heritage Pack:
$59.99$39.99
- Unicorn Overlord:
$59.99$29.99 HALF PRICE
- NBA 2K25:
$59.99$29.99
So how do you know which Switch to buy? Things are a bit confusing at the moment with the Switch 2 releasing next year so I'm going to break it down for you.
The Nintendo Switch OLED is currently the flagship device in the range. It's got a seven inch screen resplendent in OLED glory, and a handy kickstand for tabletop play. Its RRP is $349/$299.99 and until this year we'd only seen tiny changes in that price. But this year we've already seen lows in the $270s/£230s.
The Nintendo Switch is the basic model – it retails for $299/£279 and we are seeing record lows here, too. But I wouldn't recommend buying this one unless you're on a really strict budget as I think it's about to be discontinued.
The Nintendo Switch Lite is the baby of the family. It doesn't connect to the TV but if you're more into handheld gaming it might work for you. It retails at $209/£199.99 and we rarely see price cuts on this.
For more advice see our Nintendo Switch OLED vs Nintendo Switch piece, OR our Nintendo Switch vs Nintendo Switch Lite article.
Save 33% on Sonic x Shadow Generations at Amazon
This is a fantastic deal on a brilliant game. You can play as Shadow, which is a great change of experience. It has a bunch of iconic Sonic levels, too, which will delight retro game fans (of which I am one!). You can get Sonic x Shadow Generations for just £29.99 now. I love Sonic, and I love this game.
It's also a brilliant time to stock up on a plethora of amazing games. All the major retailers have got fantastic offers on Nintendo Switch games – and some of my favourites are listed above. But I"ll post some specifics here, too!
Save 28% on PowerA Nintendo Switch wireless controller:
$59.99 $42.99 at Amazon
Ooh talking of PowerA, I also recommend getting this matching controller. It's highly praised by a member of this very team, who loves the design and loves it for game play too.
Get Nintendo Switch Power A case for $13.99, reduced from $19.99 at Amazon.
If all my years of experience has taught me anything, it's that price fluctuations can occur at any time – that's why we are always so keen to blog these events. Because we know prices can change at any time, we need our ears to the ground.
I think it's also an ace time to pick up a wealth of accessories for your Switch such as this brilliant carry case. I wouldn't recommend anything that wasn't beautifully designed, and I think the illustrations on this one are fantastic. It is also practical as it is officially licensed for the Switch so you know your console is in good hands.
- PowerA case: Was $19.99 now $13.99 at Amazon
So what are we seeing this fine Black Friday? Well! We are seeing the best deals ever, actually. With record low prices on the OLED console from OnBuy in the UK, and an incredible bundle deal from Target that gives you the Switch OLED plus Mario Kart Deluxe 8 PLUS 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online membership for lower than I've ever even seen the standalone console, I actually never thought I'd see prices like this in all my years covering this event. And it's a delight.
Black Friday is here! Hurrah! We've been covering deals on the Switch all week and today will be no exception. I expect deals to at least stay as good as they are now, or even get a little bit better and I can't wait to share them all with you.
