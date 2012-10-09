10 classic logos re-imagined in Comic Sans

Comic Sans has become the Jeremy Clarkson of fonts: it's nigh on impossible to find anyone that likes it - even the artist who inspired it. And, as we've previously posted, there are far superior alternatives should you be looking for a good hand written font.

However, Behance user Oleg Tarasov isn't willing to give up on Comic Sans just yet, and he's presented a number of classic logo designs, re-imagined using the font (and even featuring the odd typo). Of course, it's just a bit of fun, but it's interesting to see how these logos look when presented in a universally reviled font. Some of them actually look, almost ... no, we're not going there.

01. Coca-Cola

02. ebay

03. Mercedes-Benz

04. Harley Davidson

05. Nike

06. Audi

07. Lacoste

08. YouTube

09. YSL

10. Nestle

Liked this? Then read these!

We hope you enjoyed our selection. You can find more at Oleg Tarasov's Behance page.