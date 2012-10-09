10 classic logos re-imagined in Comic Sans

Comic Sans has become the Jeremy Clarkson of fonts: it's nigh on impossible to find anyone that likes it - even the artist who inspired it. And, as we've previously posted, there are far superior alternatives should you be looking for a good hand written font.
However, Behance user Oleg Tarasov isn't willing to give up on Comic Sans just yet, and he's presented a number of classic logo designs, re-imagined using the font (and even featuring the odd typo). Of course, it's just a bit of fun, but it's interesting to see how these logos look when presented in a universally reviled font. Some of them actually look, almost ... no, we're not going there.
01. Coca-Cola
02. ebay
03. Mercedes-Benz
04. Harley Davidson
05. Nike
06. Audi
07. Lacoste
08. YouTube
09. YSL
10. Nestle
