The biggest logo designs of September 2013

As creatives we constantly strive to reinterpret the world in new and visually exciting ways. Yet we can also be conservative and often have a knee-jerk reaction to something new.

So on the day a new logo design is launched for a familiar brand, the first reactions are usually negative. Once some time has passed and the new design has been seen in action, though, it can be a different story. Here we take a look back at the month's biggest redesigns: with a bit of fresh perspective, what do you think of them now?

01. Yahoo

New logo: Cleaned up while retaining many familiar elements

Marissa Mayer, one of 20 original employees in the early days of Google, was appointed president and CEO of Yahoo in July last year and has wasted no time in stamping her authority on the company. Her latest scheme, dubbed '30 days of Yahoo logos', involved releasing 30 new logos over August and September - one per day.

The final, permanent logo can be seen above. Using the font Optima and the colour Pantone Violet C, it's a much cleaner design compared to the original (below), while retaining elements such as the exclamation mark, the slightly enlarged second 'O' and the purple colour that's been in place since 2009.

OLD LOGO: The dancing letters of old are gone

Mayer wrote a controversial blog post in which she described how she and a team created the new logo over the course of a weekend. But this incensed some professional designers and typographers with what they perceived as a glib and overly mathematical attitude to the design process. Such was the uproar that one interviewer can be seen on video asking her, to her face: "What the **** happened here?".

02. Google

NEW LOGO: Hello flatness my old friend

After a few weeks of confusion, with Google's new logo (above) accidentally being released into the wild, the search giant finally showed its cards, officially rolling it out on its homepage. In tandem with the trend for flat design, the shadows of the old logo (below) have been flattened, which Google says makes it more consistent with the current user interface.

OLD LOGO: Will be phased out over the next few weeks

However, before you accuse Google of making a knee-jerk reaction to the flat design trend - as this 'new' logo has actually been in use on internal company documents for years, such as this PDF from 2010.

03. Bing

NEW LOGO: The future's bright, the future's orange

You wait for a new search engine logo for years, then three turn up in the same month. This September, Microsoft also threw its hat into the redesign ring with this striking new logo design for Bing (above).

The identity ditches the trademark blue of the old design (below) for golden orange - the exact hue that Microsoft uses in one quarter of its own flag-like logo.

OLD LOGO: The blue's now been banished from Bing

Cast in a customised version of Microsoft's Segoe font, the new Bing logo is being released to coincide with a new colour palette and an overhaul of Bing's functionality, which has a new responsive design and Smart Search feature aimed at making the search engine faster and better able to meet users' needs.

04. LLoyds

NEW LOGO: The brand refresh aims to focus on "what matters in life"

UK bank Lloyds has gone in a bit of a circle over the last couple of decades. Renamed Lloyds TSB following a merger in 1998 (see previous logo, below), the group was recently forced to split off TSB into a separate bank as part of the EU bank bailout deal.

OLD LOGO: TSB is now a separate bank

Rufus Leonard, RKRC/Y&R, Proximity London, and media agency MEC, all joined forces to help redefine the new Lloyds brand. Rufus asked Fontsmith created the new typeface, which is a customised version of FS Jack.

You can see some of the details and character changes they made to create the new font family in this blog post.

05. Animal Planet

NEW LOGO: Animals and humans move in to fill the gap left by a missing M

This month the Discovery Network's Animal Planet channel rolled out a new logo, with a 'missing' M that will be replaced by a series of animals and presenters across a series of ads, idents and bumpers.

Using the strap line 'Surprisingly Human', the new identity was crafted by Discovery's in-house studio Discovery Creative and will be used across all of Discovery Network's international regions.

OLD LOGO: In place since 2008, this green logo will now be retired

Like this? Read these!

How to build an app: try these great tutorials

Free graphic design software available to you right now!

Create a perfect mood board with these pro tips

What do you think of these new logos? Let us know in the comments box below!