AirPods Max drop $100 in surprise Amazon offer

This is an impressive saving – now $449.

Chances are that if you're an Apple fan and an avid music listener, you probably already own a pair of AirPods. If you don't, or you're looking to upgrade your current headphones, we've found a great deal from Amazon where select colours of the latest AirPod Max headphones are now just $449 (opens in new tab), saving buyers a neat $100! That's only $20 more than the cheapest price we've ever seen on these headphones.

The stylish AirPods Max headphones usually retail for around $549. We'll admit that it's a steep price tag for a pair of headphones, but they offer users plenty of high-end features to warrant the higher price. They have excellent noise-cancelling technology, fantastic sound quality and a sleek professional look. We go in depth about these features in our hands-on AirPods Max review if you want to know more. 

