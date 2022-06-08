Seriously, your iPhone is now a webcam?

It makes the Notch look elegant.

The Apple Continuity Camera
If you've been on the Creative Bloq site in the past two days, then you probably already know that Apple has been busy announcing some new products and updates. And while we are pretty impressed with the likes of iOS and the new MacBook Air, there was one product we can't wrap our heads around. 

At the WWDC event on Monday, Apple announced the release of the Continuity Camera. The little device allows you use your iPhone as a webcam on your MacBook, – which we think is pretty pointless. If you've been feeling inspired by all the recent Apple talk and fancy treating yourself to some new tech, then make sure you check out our roundup of the best Apple deals

We know what you're thinking; why don't you just use the webcam on the MacBook? Well, the Apple Continuous Camera does offer 'Centre Stage', meaning that the camera will follow you so you're always in frame, as well as Portrait Mode, that'll just blur the background for you. 

One of the features of the Continuity camera that the Apple staff are getting so excited about is the Desk View mode. The Desk View setting uses the ultra wide camera lens on the latest iPhone models to show a view of where you're sitting (see below). And we don't know about you, but that feels a little bit like an invasion of privacy. 

The Apple Continuity Camera

Seeing as the new Mac devices pretty much all have a webcam, this feature seems, well… pointless. We can understand that the iPhone/MacBook combo has a couple of new tricks up its sleeve that will work nicely with apps like FaceTime, Zoom and Teams, but realistically is this just a way for Apple to fix the dodgy webcams on the Mac Studio displays? 

Either way, we will probably still give the continuity camera a whirl (even if it does seem pretty useless). If you've got a Mac and are looking for an iPhone to test out the new Continuity Camera, then make sure you check out our roundup of the best iPhone 13 Pro prices

