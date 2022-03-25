We've clocked the best Apple Watch Series 7 deal right now

Looking to get your hands on Apple's newest smartwatch? Well right now could be a great time to do just that. Amazon is selling the black Apple Watch Series 7 for just $347.96, down from $399, saving you $51. Okay, it's not the lowest price we've ever seen for this popular smartwatch, but it's only $9 more.

Released in the autumn of last year, the Apple Watch Series 7 is the company's best smartwatch yet, with a 70% brighter Always-On display, 20% more screen area, and faster charging. Thanks to a design refresh, it's also more stylish than previous iterations, with more rounded edges. All the handy features are still present too, from activity tracking to blood oxygen monitoring and a host of useful apps.

We've seen the Apple Watch Series 7 drop as low as $339 in the recent past, but if you missed out on that deal this is a great opportunity to get the powerful new smartwatch for less. If you like some colour in your wearable tech, you'll find savings on the Red, Blue, Green and Starlight versions at Amazon too.

Apple Watch 7 GPS, 41 mm: $399 $349 at Amazon

Save $51: While it's not the lowest price we've ever seen, this is still a great deal on Apple's latest and greatest smartwatch. The black version is particularly popular, so always worth snapping it up quick.

If you're reading this from outside the US you can still find the best prices on Apple's hugely successful smartwatch in our regularly updated guide to the best Apple Watch Series 7 prices. Or, if you're not quite sure the Apple Watch is right for you, we have a rundown of the best smartwatch deals too.

You can also browse today's best Apple Watch Series 7 deals in your location below.

