The Apple Watch Series 7 has never been cheaper!

The Apple Watch Series 7 is the company's best smartwatch yet and has proved immensely popular since its launch in October 2021. It can be hard to find some of the more popular models in stock, let alone on sale. However, we've spotted the Apple Watch Series 7 on sale for $329 at Amazon, down from $399 (opens in new tab). That's a significant saving of $70 and the lowest price we've ever seen on this best-selling smartwatch.

With its 70% brighter Always-On display, faster charging, 20% more screen area and stylish new design, the Apple Watch Series 7 is a significant upgrade on previous iterations. It also comes packed with helpful features like blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, activity tracking and apps to help with mindfulness and sleep. If you like a splash of colour in your wearable tech, you can also save on the Red (opens in new tab), Blue (opens in new tab), Green (opens in new tab), and Starlight (opens in new tab) versions.

We're not sure how long Amazon will have the Apple Watch Series 7 at this record-low price, or if its stock will last, so if you've been waiting for the ideal time to invest in Apple's latest and greatest smartwatch we recommend grabbing this deal before it's too late.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch 7 GPS, 41 mm: $399 $329 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $70: For a limited time, Amazon has the popular Midnight Black Apple Watch Series 7 on sale for its lowest ever price. Snap this one up, as this particular colour can be quick to go out of stock.

If you're not reading this in the US don't despair, we've put together this regularly updated guide to the best Apple Watch Series 7 prices. If you're still unsure about the Apple Watch Series 7 and want to browse some more options then check out our rundown of the best smartwatch deals.

No matter where in the world you might be reading this, you can also browse today's best Apple Watch Series 7 deals below.

