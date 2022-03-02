The Apple logo has a surprising history

Apple is one of the most iconic brands out there with its instantly recognisable apple-shaped logo plastered across its sleek products. But have you ever wondered what the story behind the famous fruit is? Spoiler alert: it's pretty damn interesting.

Apple was founded in the 1970s by Steve Jobs and was first fronted by a detailed logo featuring Issac Newton sitting under a tree (see above). Indeed, it hasn't always been the famous bitten Apple we know and love today.

Which is your favourite logo design? (Image credit: Apple)

The first logo was hand-drawn by Apple co-founder, Ronald Wayne, in 1975. Just two years later, Jobs asked artist Rob Janoff to create a new design for the company with the only brief being, "don't make it cute" (ironic, since the logo is pretty cute). Janoff created the silhouette of the Apple that we recognise today featuring six vibrant colours. This design has been remixed with different colours and textures ever since.

Now we know the question that's on everyone's minds – why has the logo got a bite missing? According to Apple Explained, Janoff put the bite in the Apple because without it, people found it hard to identify as an apple. In fact, the logo was often confused with a cherry (see below).

The Apple logo without the bite was mistaken for a cherry (Image credit: Apple Explained)

We're not sure whether we can see the cherry in the alternative design, but we definitely think that the logo would look peculiar without the bite.

