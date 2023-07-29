Going back to school and want a premium PC? The Apple mini M2 is for you

Apple Mac mini (8GB, 256GB, M2, 2023)

Was: $599

Now: $499 at B&H Photo

Save $70

Overview: For the price, this is one of the best computers out there. You're getting the famed Apple M2 chip with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD. This might not be for pro video editors – you'll want 16G RAM at least for that – but if you want a powerful PC that can handle pretty much anything else, this is a great option.

Key features: The M2 chip is Apple's latest, bringing speed, power and reliability to its computers. It's got two Thunderbolt 4, HDMI and two USB-A ports. It can also support two displays at the same time (up to 6K and 5K), should you want that set up.

Price history: The Mac mini is already sold at a fair retail price, so to get $70 off the M2 model is a rare deal. Since its release this year, we've actually seen it as low as $499, but right now, this is the best price around.

Price comparison: $599 at Best Buy

Reviews: When we got our hands on this Mac mini at the beginning of the year, we were impressed by its 'immense power', and called it, 'one of, if not the, best small form factor PCs money can buy'. Looking around at the other top tech sites, they all agree.