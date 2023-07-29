Going back to school and want a premium PC? The Apple mini M2 is for you

If you're a student (or a teacher, for that matter), and you're thinking about getting yourself a new PC before headline back to school, we highly recommend the Mac mini (M2, 2023). Especially when you get $100 off the price over at Apple.
As we said in our review, it's a word-class computer, and as long as you have a keyboard, monitor and mouse already, it's perfect for all student work... in fact, you can its premium M2-chip for such a bargain, you could probably afford the get all that rest and still be paying less than the equivalent M2-chipped MacBook Pro laptop!
Apple Mac mini (8GB, 256GB, M2, 2023)
Was:
$599 Now: $499 at B&H Photo
Save $70
Overview: For the price, this is one of the best computers out there. You're getting the famed Apple M2 chip with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD. This might not be for pro video editors – you'll want 16G RAM at least for that – but if you want a powerful PC that can handle pretty much anything else, this is a great option.
Key features: The M2 chip is Apple's latest, bringing speed, power and reliability to its computers. It's got two Thunderbolt 4, HDMI and two USB-A ports. It can also support two displays at the same time (up to 6K and 5K), should you want that set up.
Price history: The Mac mini is already sold at a fair retail price, so to get $70 off the M2 model is a rare deal. Since its release this year, we've actually seen it as low as $499, but right now, this is the best price around.
Price comparison: $599 at Best Buy
Reviews: When we got our hands on this Mac mini at the beginning of the year, we were impressed by its 'immense power', and called it, 'one of, if not the, best small form factor PCs money can buy'. Looking around at the other top tech sites, they all agree.