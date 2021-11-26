Lightning deal alert! This top drawing tablet is $80 off for a few hours only

We've found this gem of a deal amongst the Black Friday noise: get $84.50 off a Huion Kamvas 16. The neat little drawing tablet has dropped in price from $420.99 to $336.79. The budget tablet is the perfect present for a newcomer to digital art.

The Huion Kamvas 16 is an entry level drawing tablet, but don't sleep on this one, as it's only available for a few hours. The screen is bright and colour vibrant with 100% sRGB colour support, and the 15.6-inch is a good size for drawing. The matte drawing surface offers a tactile feel too. The pen is great to use and the overall build quality is excellent. What's the catch? You'll need to pay extra for a stand and the anti-glare coating can dazzle. But, for under $400 this a great Black Friday drawing tablet deal.

Huion Kamvas 16: $420.99 Huion Kamvas 16: $420.99 $336.79 at Amazon

Save $84.50: A great entry-level drawing tablet with some high-end features. Pros make needs a larger screen but newcomers will love it. Go on, get it for a friend.

DEAL EXPIRES: 26 Nov 2021, 12:40 (PT)





Not in the US? Never fear, there are some money-saving Huion Kamvas 16 deals for UK readers too. Take a look at the latest offers…

