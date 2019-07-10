Epic Prime Day teaser: Dell lnspiron laptop hits lowest price ever

It's not abnormal to see some incredible early Prime day deals in the run up to the big event. But Walmart is currently pulling out all the stops with this incredible Dell Inspiron 15 5000 offer, which takes the word bargain to a whole new level. Originally priced at $499, Walmart has dropped the cost to just $329.99, knocking a huge $169 off the retail price.

Windows 10, AMD Ryzen mobile processor and built-in AMD graphics make the Dell Inspiron 15 5000 a powerful all-rounder. The 15-inch screen's resolution leaves a little to be desired, but when you take in to account the price point, this laptop is still excellent value for money. If you're after a portable and powerful notebook that won't break the bank, the Inspiron 15 5000 is seriously worth considering.

Dell Inspiron 15 5000 $499 $329.99

Save $169.01: This amazing deal sees the Dell Inspiron 15 5000 reduced to its lowest ever price. Powerful enough to get all your creative tasks sorted and a great size to watch all your favourite movies on – and all at an absolute steal! View Deal

