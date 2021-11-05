This is the best Apple Watch 6 deal we've seen yet

The Apple Watch Series 6 might have come out in 18 September 2020, but it's currently having a solid deal thanks to the October 2021 release of the Apple Watch Series 7. Right now you can save $50 on the Apple Watch 6 over at Amazon - down from $399 to $349.

Of course, you can also just shell out $399 for the entry level of the all new Apple Watch 7, but we think it's worth checking out the deals we've put together below first. There's also a decent saving on the Apple Watch 3, if you don't need to be totally up to date.

Get the Apple Watch Series 6

Save $50: Get the fantastic Appel Watch Series 6 with a decent $50 saving right now over at Amazon. It's the best reduction in price that we've seen on the watch so far.

Save $50: Prefer a deep navy blue to the red above? You can get the same great deal with this Apple Watch 6 over at Walmart. Same great watch, different groovy colour.

Save $50: If you're looking for the slightly bigger 44mm version of the Apple Watch Series 6, you can also enjoy a $50 price cut over at Amazon.

The best Apple Watch Series 3 deal

Save $30: A slightly smaller price cut on an older model, this is still a decent deal. The Apple Watch 3 offers 18 hours continuous use and bright 38mm screen size.

If you're not in the UK or US, or looking for a different Apple Watch series, here are the best deals in your area:

