Edit videos with Adobe Premiere Pro CC

Like most technical skills, video editing is something that seems really difficult if you've never learned how to do it. But it's an important skill to have these days, with more and more industries going digital and becoming video-based. For $21, master one of the most widely used video-editing platforms in the world with Adobe Premiere Pro CC Masterclass: Video Editing Made Easy.

This comprehensive course will teach you everything from the very basics – starting a project, adding video transitions, incorporating titles – to more advanced techniques, such as colour-correcting, adding visual effects, and editing chroma key footage.

Whether you want to become a video-journalist, a social media expert, or even a Hollywood film editor, you can learn the video-editing skills you'll need with Adobe Premiere Pro CC Masterclass: Video Editing Made Easy.

