Apple Event: how to watch the expected iPhone 14 launch this week

With Apple's 'Far Out' event just days away, excitement about the iPhone 14 is reaching fever pitch. And along with the next generation of Apple's smartphone, we're expecting to see the Apple Watch Series 8, and perhaps a few surprises too.

The event takes place on Wednesday September 7th at 10AM PT / 1PM ET / 6PM GMT, and as usual you'll be able to watch along in real time. And like every year, there'll be plenty of ways to watch the event including right here – you can find Apple's live feed below. (Don't fancy waiting to find out what's coming? Check out the best Apple Labor Day deals available right here and now.)

You'll also be able to watch the event through pretty much all of Apple's official channels, including the company's website, YouTube and Twitter pages, and of course through the Apple TV app.

And if you miss the event, fear not – you'll still be able to catch up in all the above places. Once the event is over, the video remains up on Apple's website and YouTube for a while (and when you're watching after the fact, you're free to skip to the good bits.)

So what are we expecting to see on Wednesday? The iPhone 14 line up is the obvious shoo-in, and rumour has it we could be in for more than one new Apple Watch model. AirPods Pro are also due an update. For every rumour we've heard, check out what to expect at the Apple event.

