In an example of art imitating life, HP Sauce has rolled out a subtle and well-executed redesign of its famous bottle label. Taking its lead from the scaffolding that currently surrounds Elizabeth Tower, HP Sauce has decked out its signature illustration of the landmark in the construction framework.

The addition of the scaffolding is the first change to the sauce's label in 123 years – a move that's sure to make it a standout piece of packaging design for hungry shoppers looking for a condiment to liven up their bacon butties.

The reveal of the new label is well-timed, too. The tower, often misnamed Big Ben (Big Ben actually refers to the clock's bell, and yes, we know we got it 'wrong' in the headline), celebrates its 160th anniversary today. And the good timing doesn't end there, as HP has revealed that the redesigned bottles will be available until the restoration work is complete and the scaffolding is removed.

Stop the clocks, it's time for a new HP label [Image: HP]

If you're unfamiliar with the sauce and don't know the connection it has with the Houses of Parliament, the clue's in the name. HP Sauce also got its name because it was rumoured to be served in the Houses of Parliament to peckish politicians.

The tangy brown sauce has become a symbol of British cuisine, in no small part due to its connection to the popular tourist destination. However, online detractors have pointed out that the sauce is no longer manufactured in Britain.

If this clever redesign has got your mouth watering for a healthy dollop of the spicy sauce, you'll be able to pick up the special bottles from June.

