All new Huawei MateBook 14s gets shock $250 price drop

The MateBook 14s is the new laptop released by Huawei in October – an allrounder option for creatives, with a stunning 2.5K display, 90Hz refresh rate, plus an 11th Gen i7 core, running Windows 10/11. And right now, it's having a surprising £250 discount over at Huawei, knocking the price down from £1,199.99 to £949.99 (and it comes with a £50 mouse for free).

We got our hands on the Huawei 14s last month, and as you can see from our review, we were mightily impressed. It can handle photo editing work with no problem, and is squarely aimed as an alternative to the MacBook Air or Dell XPS 13.

It has a lovely slim body, tactile keyboard and handy 3:2 display, and as Huawei makes many of the components, is a good price for the tech even before you factor in the deal. Inside you get 16GB of RAM and 512GB, and you can chose to get the Intel EVO version (a proof of quality in areas such as having at least nine hours battery life, rechargeable to at least four hours in 30 minutes, Wi-Fi 6 and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity).

Huawei 14s Black Friday deal

Huawei MateBook 14s: £1,199.99 Huawei MateBook 14s: £1,199.99 £949.99 at Huawei

Save £250: This is the first saving on the brand new model from Huawei that we're seen, and we weren't expecting it to be so big. Save £250 on the new MateBook 14s, and get a free mouse to boot. A great option for creatives.



