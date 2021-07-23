Grab the iPad Air for under $500 in awesome iPad Back to School deal

Right now you can get the 2020 model of the iPad Air for under $500 over at Amazon and Best Buy - now down from $599.99 to $499.99.

This is a big deal, in more ways than one. First, it's a solid saving of $100, but second, this is one of Creative Bloq's favourite tablets out there – as our five star iPad Air review shows. In it, we said that the new iPad Air 'feels like the future', and for good reason. It really hits the sweet spot in terms of power and performance in the iPad model list, and is ideal for all back to school chores. And, with this deal, the 2020 model is cheaper than the older 2019 version!

And that's not all. Go straight to Apple to buy the iPad Air and get a pair of Apple AirPods with charging case for free (they're usually $159).

We've also got a couple other great iPad deals, but if you want to make the most of Apple-related Back to School deals, check out our dedicated page.

Amazing iPad Air Back to School deal

iPad Air (2020): $599.99 $499.99 at Amazon

Save $100: Boasting a 2.99GHz A14 Bionic chip with six processor cores and four graphics cores, this is a seriously impressive iPad, while still being super light and portable. 64GB RAM and 10.9-inch. if you want a one-stop tablet for work and play, this is the best iPad out there, in our opinion.

iPad Air + AirPods (2020): $549.99 at Apple

Save $159: Spend $50 more than the deal above, and get the iPad Air with a free pair of AirPods with charging case. That's a saving of $159, and a fantastic option if you plan on listening a lot of music and media on your new iPad Air. The AirPods have 24 hour battery life, and a crystal clear sound.

iPad Pro (2nd Gen, 2020): $899.99 $799.99 at Best Buy

Save $100: This is a good deal if you want the power of the iPad Pro, and the storage that comes with the higher end version of this 2nd Gen model. The 11-inch model comes with 256GB storage and a beautiful LED Retina Display.

iPad (8th gen, 2020): $329 $299 at Amazon

Save $30: If you just need an iPad for surfing on the go, and you're not too bothered about massive storage or lightning fast processing, the classic is still a great option. Come with 32GB storage, 8MP back camera and 10-hour battery life.



The best iPad Air deal in the UK

iPad Air (2020): £709 £669 at Amazon

Save £40: This is a modest deal, but it's the best that we could find right now on the iPad Air. This 10.9-inch model comes with 64GB storage, and a stunning Liquid Retina display with True Tone and P3 wide colour.

