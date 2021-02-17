Apple’s iPhone flip set to get the ULTIMATE new feature

Ah, the iPhone flip. It's no secret that Apple is working on a foldable smartphone, and we've seen all manner of leaks over the last year, from design tidbits to patent filings from the company itself. But one of the most tantalising details just dropped – and it could be a dream come true for digital artists.

According to a new report, the foldable iPhone will be the first to feature Apple Pencil compatibility – which is, of course, currently limited to the iPad line up. If the new device is pitched as a phone/tablet hybrid, could it become the first smartphone to trouble our best drawing tablets roundup?

A recent fan-made foldable iPhone render (Image credit: foldable.news)

According to Chinese analyst firm EqualOcean, the iPhone Flip (that's the rumoured title, by the way) will feature a display that unfolds to up to 6.7-inches – plenty big enough to make use of the Apple Pencil. The biggest iPhone display right now belongs to the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which comes in at 6.7-inches. EqualOcean says the device will launch in 2023.

Previous rumours have suggested Apple is in fact working on two foldable iPhone models, with one featuring a tall, clamshell design (like many of the best flip phones), and the other potentially resembling Microsoft's Surface Duo (below), unfolding to create the impression of two displays side-by-side. For our money, with a more traditional tablet-sized display, the latter model is more likely to feature with Apple Pencil support.

One of the folding iPhone models could resemble Microsoft's Surface Duo (Image credit: Microsoft )

With Apple Pencil support, the iPhone Flip could become an indispensable tool for graphic designers on the go. While the iPad makes for a fantastic digital canvas, it isn't the most portable device around – a tiny device that can unfold to reveal a large screen for sketching whenever inspiration strikes sounds like a winner to us.

While we'd hope Apple would opt to have the iPhone Flip support one of its existing styluses (check out the best Apple Pencil deals), let's be honest – forcing users to shell out on a new, dedicated accessory would be a very Apple move. We wouldn't be surprised to see a smaller Apple Pencil accompany the folding phone, possibly one that could even be stored within it for convenience.

Still, it's exciting to hear that the iPad's incredible graphic design prowess could soon be available in a smaller form factor – anything that makes the best iPad apps more accessible for users on the go can only be a good thing. Time will tell exactly how versatile Apple's foldable will prove to be, but right now, the iPhone Flip doesn't sound like a flop.

