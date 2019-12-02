It’s Cyber Monday! And the MacBook Pro deals are UNMISSABLE

Cyber Monday is here! And the offers just keep coming in. Today is a particularly good day to buy a new laptop, and B&H has some fantastic deals on the king (or is it queen?) of creative laptops, the MacBook Pro. And in the UK, Currys and BT are also offering some top deals (skip to the UK MacBook Pro deals here).

This MacBook Pro 13.3-inch was released earlier this year, so it's particularly exciting to see discounts on such a new model. There are a range of offers at B&H, some of which build on some already pretty great Black Friday prices. Our favourites include this MacBook Pro 13-inch for $1,299 (down from $1,499) with 16GB RAM and 128GB SSD and an i5 core processor, as well as the higher specced MacBook Pro 13-inch with 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD and an 17 core processor, which is now just $2,249, instead of $2,499. And there are plenty of other models in-between if those aren't quite the specs you're after. All the models mentioned below come with Microsoft Office thrown in for free, so consider that an extra $100 you've saved. What are you waiting for?

See our best deals from B&H below, and you can also check out our MacBook Cyber Monday deals post for a range of offers on different MacBooks, or our Apple Cyber Monday deals for discounts on lots of Apple stock.

MacBook Pro 13.3" (2019) 16GB RAM | 128GB SSD: £1,499 $1,299 at B&H

Save $200: This is a pretty sweet discount on a highly capable machine from Apple. The MacBook Pro 13.3-inch comes in Space Grey and features an i5 processor and sleek Touch Bar.



MacBook Pro 13.3" (2019) 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD: £2,499 $2,249 at B&H

Save $250: This model has more storage and a faster, i7 processor than the one above. It also comes with a Touch Bar and has a stunning 2,560 x 1,600 screen resolution.



MacBook Pro 13.3" (2019) 16GB RAM | 256GB SSD: £1,999 $1,749 at B&H

Save $250: This MacBook Pro with Touch Bar model is in-between the two above in terms of specs, with 256GB SSD and an i5 processor. And the $250 off makes it even more appealing.



In the UK? There's plenty of offers for you, see the best ones below.

MacBook Pro Cyber Monday deals in the UK

MacBook Pro | 13" | 128GB SSD (2019): £1,299 £1,146 at Currys

Save £153: Like the models above, this version of the MacBook Pro hasn't been out long so it's great to see discounts on it already. This version comes with 128GB SSD and 8GB RAM, and Currys also has discounts on other MacBook models.



Apple MacBook Pro |16" | 512GB SSD (2019): £2,399 £2,179 at BT

Save £220: Get Apple's hottest new MacBook Pro for the cheapest price we've seen this Cyber Monday, or at all, in fact. The high spec machine boasts a i7 core processor and 16GB RAM.





Not quite what you're after? See our best prices on MacBooks below, or check out the offers on the brand new 16" MacBook here.