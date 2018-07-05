Learn how to edit videos with Adobe Premiere Pro

Video editing is an important skill to have in the 21st century. And so getting the best video editing software is key. After all, videos are used for everything from marketing to documentaries, and Adobe Premiere Pro is one of the most widely used editing tools on Earth.

To learn everything there is to know about editing videos on Premiere, check out Adobe Premiere Pro CC Masterclass: Video Editing Made Easy. This course teaches you how to edit videos quickly and effectively, guiding you through everything from adding video transitions to improving audio quality. You'll learn learn how to colour-correct your footage, and add visual effects for truly professional-looking results.

For just $21, you can become a Premiere expert with Adobe Premiere Pro CC Masterclass: Video Editing Made Easy.

