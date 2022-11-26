Wow! The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 is 54% off in Black Friday laptop deal

Black Friday is a great time to nab a quality laptop at a low(er) price. But this offer from Lenovo has got to be the best we've see yet. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 laptop has over $1,300 off the retail price, taking it down to just $1,156.22 (opens in new tab).

In the UK, the deal isn't quite as good, but it's still not to be sniffed at. A slightly higher spec model has a huge £730 off at Lenovo, taking the ThinkPad X1 Carbon 10 down to £1,500 (opens in new tab).

This is, by far, one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen so far, mostly because this device is among one of the best business laptops you can buy, and for such power you pay a premium price. This deal puts it within range of a whole new audience who might have found it too expensive to consider until now.

The model on offer here in the US is the lowest spec, but it's still a total powerhouse, and a pleasure to use with its best-in-class keyboard and quality trackpad. If you spend a lot of time travelling and working on the go, this laptop is hard to beat when it comes to power, portability, and now, price.

Want more laptop price cuts? Head over to our Black Friday laptop deals live blog for all the best offers as they happen.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10: $2,519 $1,156.22 at Lenovo (opens in new tab)

Save 54%: This incredible offer drops the ThinkPad X1 model with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD. It also features a stunning 14-inch display and is powered by a 12th gen Intel core i5 processor. An unmissable Black Friday laptop deal.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10: £2,230 £1,500 at Lenovo (opens in new tab)

Save £730: It's not often you find a Black Friday deal that saves you over £700, especially on such a brilliant machine. This model boasts 12th gen Intel core i5 processor with 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD.

Not in the US or UK? Here are the best Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 laptop deals in your area: