Apple's M1 MacBook hits its lowest-ever price

Decent Apple price knockdowns can be rare, so when you see a rock-bottom price, it's worth snapping up. And this weekend, the price has been slashed on MacBook M1 models in the UK and US.

In the UK and ready to make the leap with Apple's M1 MacBook Air? Get it in Silver at the lowest price we've seen. With a whopping £60 off it's now only £916.90 at Amazon.

And there's an equally impressive saving across the pond in the US, with Amazon offering a delightful $149 off the M1 MacBook Pro, dropping the price from $1,299 to $1,149 (make sure you add the extra $50 coupon at checkout). You'll need to wait until April 17 if you want this one, but at this price, it's worth the wait.

MacBook deals: US

MacBook Pro M1: $1,299 $1,149 on Amazon

Save $149: Get a powerhouse M1 256GB MacBook Pro with a whopping $149 off! Add the extra coupon at checkout to get the extra $50 off. With 20 hours of battery life an 8-core CPU and 16-core Neural Engine, it comes in Space Grey or Silver. Click through for offers on the 512GB model, too.View Deal

MacBook deals: UK

MacBook Air M1: £999 £916 at Amazon

Save £82: Choose the Silver 256GB MacBook Air with Apple's groundbreaking M1 chip, 18 hours of battery and fast processing speeds and get it at the lowest price we've seen. There's a healthy £100 discount on the 512GB model, and on the Space Grey and Rose Gold colours (just click through).View Deal

MacBook Pro M1: £1,299 £1,152 at Amazon

Save £147: Splash out on a M1 256GB MacBook Pro with a whopping £147 off! Complete with 20 hours of battery life an 8-core CPU and 16-core Neural Engine, it comes in Space Grey or Silver. Click through for offers on both colours and on the 512GB model, too.View Deal

Want something to house your new device in? Check out these MacBook Pro cases.

