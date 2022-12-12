Apple's next MacBook Air could look sensational

Of the countless new products Apple dropped this year, the M2 MacBook Air was one of our favourites. Finally doing away with that years-old tapered design, the sleek 2022 model features a sharp new look, and wildly powerful specs. But it could soon look even better.

According to new reports, Apple is working on a new model of the MacBook Air, complete with an OLED display. Right now, the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air only feature mini-LED displays, so this would mark a significant upgrade. (In the market for new gear? Check out the best MacBook Pro deals available now.)

The current mini-LED display is already impressive (Image credit: Apple)

As spotted my MacRumors (opens in new tab), Seasoned Apple leaker Ross Young claimed in a tweet to his Super Followers that as well as the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, the 13-inch MacBook Air will gain an OLED display in 2024.

So what's the benefit of OLED? While we're already mightily impressed by the current MacBook Air's mini-LED display, OLED would offer increased brightness and wider viewing angles – which can only be a good thing for creatives. From greater colour accuracy to a more responsive refresh rate, the tech could improve workflows for graphic designers, video editors and more. (Take a look at the best laptops for video editing if you want the best kit available right here and now.)

The 2021 MacBook Pro was the first Mac to gain a mini-LED display (Image credit: Apple/Future owns)

Time will tell if Apple is indeed planning to drop OLED displays within the next couple of years, but one thing's for sure – the rumour mill is kicking into gear for 2023 and beyond. We've already heard some wild rumours about a titanium iPhone 15, and the much-rumoured Apple VR headset might finally make an appearance.

