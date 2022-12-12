Apple's next MacBook Air could look sensational

Of the countless new products Apple dropped this year, the M2 MacBook Air was one of our favourites. Finally doing away with that years-old tapered design, the sleek 2022 model features a sharp new look, and wildly powerful specs. But it could soon look even better.
According to new reports, Apple is working on a new model of the MacBook Air, complete with an OLED display. Right now, the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air only feature mini-LED displays, so this would mark a significant upgrade. (In the market for new gear? Check out the best MacBook Pro deals available now.)
As spotted my MacRumors (opens in new tab), Seasoned Apple leaker Ross Young claimed in a tweet to his Super Followers that as well as the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, the 13-inch MacBook Air will gain an OLED display in 2024.
So what's the benefit of OLED? While we're already mightily impressed by the current MacBook Air's mini-LED display, OLED would offer increased brightness and wider viewing angles – which can only be a good thing for creatives. From greater colour accuracy to a more responsive refresh rate, the tech could improve workflows for graphic designers, video editors and more. (Take a look at the best laptops for video editing if you want the best kit available right here and now.)
Time will tell if Apple is indeed planning to drop OLED displays within the next couple of years, but one thing's for sure – the rumour mill is kicking into gear for 2023 and beyond. We've already heard some wild rumours about a titanium iPhone 15, and the much-rumoured Apple VR headset might finally make an appearance.
