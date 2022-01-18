Marie Claire partners with Adobe for first-ever Creators Issue

Marie Claire has just released its first-ever Creators issue – a special edition magazine that shines a spotlight on several creatives, including designers, directors, influencers and entrepreneurs. Marie Claire has partnered with Adobe to create this exciting edition of the magazine and will feature a list of the top 21 creators to watch in 2022.

If you're looking to create a magazine cover as iconic as Marie Claire's, then we have just the guide for you. Everything you need to know about designing covers can be found in our nifty guide on how to create magazine covers. Or why not watch the behind-the-scenes clip below to see how Marie Claire shot Jenny Slate for its first Creators Issue cover?

Stacy Martinet, VP of Marketing and Communications at Adobe said of the partnership: "At Adobe, empowering and inspiring creators around the world is core to who we are, and we are continuously looking for new and exciting ways to bring together diverse creators from a wide array of disciplines, which led us to our collaboration with Marie Claire"

The Creators issue will feature lots of exciting content such as articles on how to express yourself, creating with sustainability in mind and how social media companies are helping the creators of the future to name a few. It'll also feature an exclusive interview with actress, author, comedian and artist, Jenny Slate.

The Creators Issue is out today, so there is no need to wait to get your hands on a copy. We love to see such amazing creativity being celebrated and can't wait to see what other creatives will feature on Marie Claire's Creators issues in the future. If you're feeling inspired and would like to get creative, then make sure you check out the best Adobe deals available right now.

Read More: