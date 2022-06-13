This fanmade Marvel anti-hero poster is awesome

We all love superheroes, don't we? From Iron Man to the Incredible Hulk, Marvel's good guys always get the limelight. But one fan is shining a light on those characterful antiheroes in the form of one incredibly cool design.

Inspired by the announcement of the upcoming Thunderbolts movie, digital artist elilusionista.cl (opens in new tab) has created the ultimate anti-hero poster, and we have to admit it's awesome. While no one is certain which antiheroes are featuring in the movie yet, fans have been speculating about which characters may appear. If you don't recognise all the characters in the poster, and fancy binge-watching all the films, then you'll probably want to sign up for Disney Plus.

A post shared by ♠️ (@elilusionista.cl) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

With torn edges, monochrome colouring and a typewriter font that wouldn't look out of place in a '50s crime drama, the design is reminiscent of a 'Wanted' poster, which suits the group of villain-come-heroes perfectly.

This Artist's design suggests Yelena, Baron Zemo, Contessa Valentina Allegra De Fontaine, John Walker, Taskmaster, Abomination and Ghost will all feature in the upcoming film. And while we aren't sure if that's correct, we do know that the group is made up of villains who redesigned their image to gain the trust of S.H.E.I.LD, and gather secret hero intel. According to Collider (opens in new tab), Thunderbolts first appeared in one of The Incredible Hulk comics back in 1997.

Which antihero would you like to see in the Thunderbolts movie? (Image credit: Marvel)

I personally love the gritty and moody design, which I think captures the essence of the sarky but lovable antiheroes, and I can't wait for a movie surrounding the misfits. I'm hoping that Marvel takes note of this poster design instead of using that typical poster format that one Redditor hilariously pointed out.

It looks as though I'm not the only one loving the poster design. Users on Instagram have flooded the comment section of the post expressing how much they love it. One user replied, "The clear example of an original poster, incredible," and another simply commented, "This is too good bro". And while everyone is appreciating the poster design, not everyone is convinced by the artist's chosen lineup. One user asked, "Where is Winter Soldier?" and another said, "I can't see Taskmaster and Elena working together, let alone I hope to never see that Taskmaster again."

We'll just have to wait and see what heroes will appear in the movie, but for now, I'm going to spend time catching up on all the Marvel movies and shows via Disney Plus. If you'd like to upgrade your viewing set-up then make sure you check out our roundup of the best TVs. Or if you'd like to have a go at designing your very own Thunderbolts poster, then download Photoshop and get creating.

Read More: