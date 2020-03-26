Master the most in-demand coding language in the US for just $30

If you're looking to beef up your resume, make a career change, or expand on your coding foundation, it may be time to start learning the most in-demand coding language in the US with The Absolute Python Programming Certification Bundle, now only $29.99.

Wanting to up your web design game? Try our roundup of the best web design tools around.

Familiarise yourself with Python

Every new skill starts with acquiring the basics. With over 130 lessons and content available 24/7, you'll start your programming journey with an introduction to Python training. You'll learn the fundamentals of Python and soak up basic concepts such as how to manipulate strings in Python, learning flow control and file processing on the platform, and so much more. With real-world exercises, you'll be able to practise what you learn comprehensively.

Enhance your data analytical skills

Are you looking to use your Python skills for data analytics? If so, this course is for you. With access to over 40 lessons, you'll start by learning how to use Jupyter Notebook, a leading tool for writing, testing, and sharing quick Python programs that are essential in analytical positions. This course will also teach you how to use NumPy, a library for Python that makes working with arrays and matrices much more efficient, and pandas, a software library, which facilitates analysing and manipulating data. You'll also master simple data visualisation techniques with Matplotlib, a plotting library for Python and NumPy, and put your newly acquired skills to the test.

Go from beginner to expert

You've got the basics down, and now it's time to amp it up. Designed to take students to the next level in Python expertise, this course will teach you advanced techniques in the map and filter lambda functions, sorting, expressions, databases, object-oriented coding, and more. With over 90 lectures, you'll be exposed to hands-on exercises that will take your skills to new heights. You'll even be rewarded with a certification of completion, bringing valuable skills to your résumé.

Usually $600, you'll learn the leading general-purpose language that is Python for only $29.99! Bring on the learning with The Absolute Python Programming Certification Bundle and start up a career as a developer from the comfort of your home.

*Prices subject to change.

Read more: