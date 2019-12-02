MEGA MacBook Pro deal is the cheapest you'll find on Cyber Monday

If you've been waiting around all weekend for the best MacBook Cyber Monday deal, you'll be pleased to know it has finally arrived. This incredible deal from Best Buy knocks $300 of the 13-inch MacBook Pro, taking it down to just $1,199 – an all-time low price for this model.

The MacBook Pro has become a highly sought-after device within the creative community. Boasting a the power of a Core i5 processor, a sharp Retina display, 8GB RAM, two Thunderbolt 3 ports and Touch Bar and up to 10 hours of battery life, this 13-inch version can handle pretty much any creative task you can throw at it.

As well as that, the particular model comes complete with a roomy 256GB of storage, and at the same time, the lower spec version, with 128GB SSD will set you back $1,299. That's $100 more than the model on offer here now, which just shows what a great deal this is. Double the storage for 100 bucks less. Bargain.

Deals in the UK aren't quite as impressive, but we did find this slightly lower spec MacBook Pro at Currys, with a discount not to be sniffed at.

