This is the cheapest you’ll get a PS5 controller this Memorial Day

If you're lucky enough to own a PS5, you'll want to take advantage of this Memorial Day deal on one of its standout features – the DualSense Wireless Controller. You can get one on Amazon right now in any colour for $59.99.

On the regular white controller, that’s already a discount of $10.99 from its regular price of $69.99. However, if you were hankering after one of the other colours available, such as Cosmic Red, Galactic Purple or Midnight Black, then you’re looking at a saving of $15.99. Not bad!

The DualSense Wireless Controller is one of the crown jewels of the PS5. Its adaptive triggers give you a real sense of force and tension in your fingers, whether you’re drawing Aloy’s bowstring in Horizon: Forbidden West, or braking at just the right second on a tricky corner in Gran Turismo 7.

With the PS5 as new as it is, discounts on its hardware don’t come along too often, which is why we were so pleased to find this discount on the controllers. With high-fidelity audio through its built-in speakers, and haptic feedback that gives a real sense of physical response, it’s a beautiful piece of product design.

