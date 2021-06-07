Microsoft's bizarre new camera design is based on its logo

From unsightly notches to flip-up lenses, smartphone makers have devised all sorts of ways to incorporate front-facing cameras into their devices. But while many end up compromising the brand's aesthetic, Microsoft's new camera design is very, well, Microsoft.

The company has invented a new, colourful camera set up that leans into its branding – specifically the Windows-inspired four-square logo. A patent filing has revealed an under-display camera system based on the logo, with each square hiding a coloured lens. It could certainly make a novel addition to our best camera phones roundup.

A screenshot from the new patent filing (Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

As spotted by LetsGoDigital, the patent features four cameras, each focussing on its respective colour (thank goodness for that four-colour logo, eh?). Four lenses might sound excessive, but Microsoft claims it will help take impressively colour-accurate images. According the the company, the design could be incorporated into both mobile and desktop screens.

As well as camera lenses, Microsoft suggests the four squares can also be illuminated, allowing them to act as notification lights. The idea of an illuminated logo reminds us of Apple's old MacBook design (below) – loved by some and hated by others (mainly DJs).

Are illuminated logos making a comeback? (Image credit: Markus Spiske on Unsplash)

The idea of using four lenses to stitch together a single photograph sounds bizarre, but there could be hardware benefits. By using four smaller cameras instead of one biggie, perhaps Microsoft will be able to achieve a thinner overall profile – which sounds like good news, especially with the iPhone 13 rumoured to be getting even thicker.

Time will tell whether Microsoft's concept ever sees the light of day. And hey, while it might sound a little zany, it could be a lot wilder if the company decided to base it on one of its delightful old logos.

Read more: