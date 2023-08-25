Wait, there's a logo on the moon?

By Daniel Piper
published

Indian rover may have left its mark.

The moon
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Unless you've been living under a lunar rock, you've probably heard the news that India's Chandrayaan-3 rover today successfully landed on the moon. It was carrying the Pragyan rover, a small vehicle which has begun, yes, roving. And, if reports are to be believed, leaving an imprint on the moon.

According to multiple reports, the wheel of the rover (below) has been adorned with the logo of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), which it will imprint on the moon's surface. And thanks to a convenient lack of wind in space, the logo could, in theory, remain there forever. (We wonder if any of the brands behind the best logos of all time are getting ideas right now.)

While we haven't seen official confirmation, the story has been spreading on social media, with some sharing (below) what appears to be an image of the imprint itself. Look a little closer, though, and it's clear that this is a mockup. We'll just have to wait and see if the rover itself broadcasts any images of its marketing trail.

See more
See more

Time will tell if the moon is indeed set to be branded, but the idea does sound a little dystopian. How long until we see the Amazon, Apple or (perhaps most likely) Tesla logos up there? As long as the X logo steers clear, we'll be (somewhat) happy.

An image of the moon with famous logos superimposed over it

I spent entire minutes making this image  (Image credit: Getty/Tesla/Apple/Amazon/Future)

We've seen plenty of incredible images from space recently, including this interplanetary optical illusion. If you're inspired to create a logo of your own, take a look at our guide on how to design a logo.

Daniel Piper





