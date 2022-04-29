Is this the most epic Nintendo fan art ever made?

It feels like video game character anniversaries are popping up left, right and centre right now. Mario and Luigi celebrated their 35th year in 2020, while Sonic turned 30 last year. Now it's Kirby's turn to celebrate 30 turns around the sun, and he's been given some awesome artwork to mark the occasion.

The official Nintendo art is a typically delightful cartoon affair, featuring Kirby, some friends and, of course, a cake. But it's nothing compared with one epic, character-filled fan-made offering, which Twitter is rightfully swooning over this week. (Not met Kirby yet? Check out the best Nintendo Switch deals available now.)

It's not often you see an artwork so intricate and vast that it needs to take up a whole four photos in a tweet, but it's easy to see why @Suyasuyabi427 felt the need to split things up. There are a ridiculous amount of characters here, from various iterations of Kirby himself to, of course, Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach. It's the ultimate Nintendo love-in – and it's hard to imagine a busier birthday party than this.

おめでとうカービィ！！！🎂#星のカービィ30周年#カービィのハッピーバースデー#Happy30thBirthdayKirby pic.twitter.com/DbP2nsjYUBApril 26, 2022 See more

The artwork is going down a storm on Twitter. "I want to print and frame this so bad and put it in my office," one user comments, while another adds, "I am at a genuine loss for words at the moment, this is genuinely the most gorgeous thing I have ever seen." Indeed, I have a feeling even non-gamers would have a hard time finding this anything less than utterly charming.

This isn't the first piece of awesome Kirby art we've seen in 2022. Back in February we saw an ingenious ode to the character in the form of a Nintendo Switch case which looked like it had swallowed the console whole. If you're inspired to create a tribute of your own, take a look at our guide on how to download Photoshop.

