This PS5 Slim bundle with Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is only $449 at Amazon right now

If you've been patiently waiting for the right time to buy a PlayStation 5 Slim console, then that time is now. You can get a bundle with the disc-edition console and a digital copy of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for just $449 at Amazon right now, which is $110 off the usual listing price and the lowest we've seen this next-gen console.

Want to save an extra $150? You can get the exact same bundle deal but for the digital edition PS5 Slim console instead for $399 at Amazon. Whichever console you choose, this is a great deal for Spider-Man fans too, since the retail price for the game is typically $70 (yes, really). So you're saving on not only the console (usually $499 for the standard model) but one of the best PS5 games too. We call that a win.

We have all the details on this bundle deal for you below. If you need some extra accessories for Player 2, take a look at our guide to the best PS5 controllers as well as the best TV for PS5, and the best PS5 games to get you started.

Get a Playstation 5 Slim at this lowest ever price

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8429&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FPlayStation%25C2%25AE5-console-slim-PlayStation-5%2Fdp%2FB0CKZGY5B6%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Playstation 5 Slim console bundle

Was: $559.99

Now: $449 at Amazon

Key features: Storage: 1TB SSD | CPU: AMD Ryzen Zen 2 with 8 cores, 16 Threads at 3.5GHz| GPU: AMD Radeon RDNA 2-based | RAM: 16GB GDDR6 | Disc drive: Ultra HD Blu-ray™, up to 100GB/disc |Dimensions: 358 × 96 × 216 mm (disc model) 358 × 80 × 216 mm (digital)|Weight: 3.2kg (disc model) 2.6kg (digital). Release date: November 2023.



