Upgrade your PS5 with this ingenious logo hack

If you're lucky enough to have actually got hold of a PlayStation 5 since they launched last year, your day is about to get even better (hard to believe, we know). There's a new PS5 design hack in town and all you need is a Post-it. Yes, you read that right. It's certainly one of the most achievable, and affordable, ways to upgrade your PS5 we've seen – and gamers are already going wild for it.

Now, you might be happy with the colourless frontage of your console, but if you'd like to jazz things up a bit then turn your attention to the cutout PS5 logo situated on the top-right hand corner.

Not got your hands on a console yet? Head to our PS5 restock page for the best chance to get hold of one.

Simply take a Post-it (you can even choose the colour), cut it as shown and stick it to the back. Mind-blowing, right? Well, maybe not quite. But it's a nifty way to personalise your PS5 in a small way – and much less ostentatious than forking out a spare $2million for this luxurious (ludicrous) gold console.

Folk on Reddit were delighted with the hack, with comments ranging from wtfobl's 'I may do this myself cause it’s way easier/feels safer than spray painting it', to this ingenious suggestion from P0tat0_Carl: 'Print out an small photo of Jack Nicholson chopping through the door from the shining and to use instead of the post it, fun times will be had by all'.

Others suggested even more imaginative upgrades such as using vinyl stickers, creating a watercolour gradient or even glow in the dark paint. Check out the rest of the thread here if you're intrigued.

It's a big week for Post-It news, with its slick new rebrand recently dividing the internet. We wonder whether that, or this hack, will have more success in boosting sales.

Today's best Sony PlayStation 5 deals Sony PlayStation 5 Disc... eBay £725 View Sony Playstation 5 PS5 Disc... eBay £749.99 View Sony PlayStation 5 PS5 Disk... eBay £794.95 View IN HAND Sony Ps5 Playstation... eBay £799.99 View Show More Deals

Read more: