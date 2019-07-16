MacBook Air drops to lowest price EVER!

As part of Amazon's Prime Day deals, the company has launched a number of impressive lightning deals on products you wouldn't usually see discounted. One such offer is this MacBook Air discount, which sees the price of the popular Apple laptop dropped by $300! Usually listed at $999.99, this deal puts the price of the 13-inch MacBook Air down to a jaw-dropping $699.99.

This silver 13" model comes a 1.8 GHz Dual-core Intel Core i5 processor, Intel HD Graphics 6000, 8GB RAM and 128GB of SSP space. In terms of specs it might not be as cutting edge as the MacBook Pro, however the MacBook Air's strengths are its long battery life and massive storage capabilities.

Keep in mind that you're buying from a third party with this discount. But if you want to pick up an Apple device for less, and you're happy to buy from a reseller, this Amazon Prime Day price crash is your golden opportunity.

Because this is a Lightning Deal, it's only available while stocks last. And given that lots of people want Apple devices for less, these MacBook Airs are likely to sell out fast.

Remember: like all Amazon Prime Day deals, you need to be a Prime subscriber to place your order. The good news is that you can sign up to Amazon Prime for free, and leave before the first subscription charge kicks in.

