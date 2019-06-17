Spotify takes on Apple with app redesign

Finding your favourite audio content on Spotify has just got a whole lot easier thanks to a redesign of the streaming service's 'Your Library' section, which launched last week. The redesign, which splits up music and podcasts for Premium users, aims to streamline and personalise the listening experience.

This is sure to be music to the ears of creators. Whether you're creating a playlist of music to work to, or looking to catch up on the latest episode of your favourite design podcast, Spotify's easy to navigate interface is there to help. Although it might not be a design tool in itself, Spotify is up there with the best iPhone apps for designers thanks to its new decluttered library.

Once you fire up Your Library, you'll immediately notice that Music and Podcasts are separated out into two tabs. Simply swipe or tap to toggle between them. In each section, you'll see subdivided lists of songs and podcasts.

The new Spotify app design makes it easy to switch between music and podcasts [Image: Spotify]

Podcasts are split into Episodes, Downloads and Shows. Meanwhile, the Music tab is categorised by Playlists, Artists and Albums. Both tabs make short work of sifting through tracks, and the refreshed menus help to close the gap between Spotify and Apple's products.

Spotify's redesign also comes in the wake of Apple's decision to ditch iTunes in favour of the apps on its Services platform. In this new arrangement, Apple's Services will include Apple Music and Apple Podcasts, amongst others. But by streamlining everything into one library, Spotify has potentially simplified the listening experience for its users.

In a blog post announcement, Spotify said: "Everything about the reimagined Library is designed to get you to the content you want faster. It also makes getting started and staying up-to-date with podcasts on Spotify a seamless, personalised experience."

To get the most out of your music and podcasts, you'll want a premium pair of headphones. Check out our roundup of the best wireless headphones for suggestions that match all budgets.

