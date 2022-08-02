Microsoft Surface Pro 7 hits lowest-ever price

By published

Save almost 50% on this pro 2-in-1 tablet.

a product image of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 on a colourful background with the words huge savings
(Image credit: Future/microsoft)

If you're wanting a tablet with the power of a laptop then look no further than the Microsoft Surface Pro range. We've spotted this fantastic US deal, which sees the Surface Pro 7 discounted down from $1,199 to just $697.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab). This is the lowest price we've seen on this model, which comes with a 12.3" Touch-Screen, Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB memory (note: Amazon has great prices across the range, scroll down for more).

With an impressive saving of 47 per cent on the RRP, this model is a good $50 cheaper than we've ever seen before. Of course, we know the Surface Pro 7 isn't new, but it's still a powerful machine and a firm favourite – and at this rock-bottom price, it's a bargain. Attach a Type Cover and get a full laptop experience, or whip out a stylus and use it as a high-end drawing tablet. We have a detailed hands-on Microsoft Surface Pro 7 review if you want to know more.

It's important to note this deal doesn't include the type cover keyboard or the Microsoft Surface pen, however we have found a deal at Best Buy for this bundle that includes the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ and a type cover that will save you $330 (opens in new tab). You can read more in our Surface Pro 7+ review.

(opens in new tab)

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: $1,199.00 $697.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $501.01: This hybrid tablet doubles as both a sleek laptop and high end drawing tablet, making it a go-to choice for many creatives and professionals alike. There are a range of deals to choose from on the Surface Pro 7 – explore them here (opens in new tab).

View Deal (opens in new tab)
(opens in new tab)

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with black Type Cover:
$929.99 $599.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Save $330: This excellent bundle offers buyers the Surface Pro 7+ model with the Type Cover included. This particular model is ideal if you're a student or business looking for a comfortably sized work laptop.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Not in the US? See the deals we've found below:

If you're new to digital art and want to explore your app options, take a look at the best digital art software available right now.

Read more:

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Abi Le Guilcher
Abi Le Guilcher

Abi Le Guilcher is Creative Bloq’s Ecommerce Writer and is the newest member of the CB team. With a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Design for Game and Film, Abi enjoys almost anything creative and will either be found crafting or gaming in her spare time. Her previous experience as a retail assistant at CeX means she has a wide range of knowledge in both technology and media and loves to keep up to date with the latest tech. Abi is an avid cosplayer and makeup artist of nearly eight years and regularly attends events and photoshoots as both a guest and attendee, so if she isn’t in the office she’s most likely in the woods dressed as a fictional character.

Related articles