Microsoft Surface Pro 7 hits lowest-ever price

If you're wanting a tablet with the power of a laptop then look no further than the Microsoft Surface Pro range. We've spotted this fantastic US deal, which sees the Surface Pro 7 discounted down from $1,199 to just $697.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab). This is the lowest price we've seen on this model, which comes with a 12.3" Touch-Screen, Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB memory (note: Amazon has great prices across the range, scroll down for more).



With an impressive saving of 47 per cent on the RRP, this model is a good $50 cheaper than we've ever seen before. Of course, we know the Surface Pro 7 isn't new, but it's still a powerful machine and a firm favourite – and at this rock-bottom price, it's a bargain. Attach a Type Cover and get a full laptop experience, or whip out a stylus and use it as a high-end drawing tablet. We have a detailed hands-on Microsoft Surface Pro 7 review if you want to know more.



It's important to note this deal doesn't include the type cover keyboard or the Microsoft Surface pen, however we have found a deal at Best Buy for this bundle that includes the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ and a type cover that will save you $330 (opens in new tab). You can read more in our Surface Pro 7+ review.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Pro 7: $1,199.00 $697.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $501.01: This hybrid tablet doubles as both a sleek laptop and high end drawing tablet, making it a go-to choice for many creatives and professionals alike. There are a range of deals to choose from on the Surface Pro 7 – explore them here (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with black Type Cover:

$929.99 $599.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $330: This excellent bundle offers buyers the Surface Pro 7+ model with the Type Cover included. This particular model is ideal if you're a student or business looking for a comfortably sized work laptop.

Not in the US? See the deals we've found below:

Today's best Microsoft Surface Pro 7 deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) £899.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Low Stock (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) £969 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) £979 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Show More Deals

If you're new to digital art and want to explore your app options, take a look at the best digital art software available right now.

Read more: