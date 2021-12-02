New Nintendo Switch deal is live now – and too good to miss!

Having spent the last week or so scouring the internet for Nintendo Switch deals, we now know a good one when we see one. And right now in the UK, Very tops the list with this epic bundle deal, which offers a Nintendo Switch console, with popular games Super Mario 3D World and Bowser’s Fury and Animal Crossing for just £289.97 – that's a saving of £50.

The demand for the console before Christmas plus the recent Black Friday weekend has meant Switch stock is running seriously low, so if you're wanting one of these in time for the big day, we'd highly recommend grabbing one today before they all go.

Nintendo Switch with Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury & Animal Crossing: £339.97 Nintendo Switch with Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury & Animal Crossing: £339.97 £289.97 at Very

Save £50: Probably the best Nintendo Switch bundle deal running in the UK right now, Very is offering a console with not one but two super popular Switch games, all for £50 less than if you were to buy them separately. Hurry though, these are selling fast!

Sadly the story across the pond isn't quite so good, with Switch stocks levels in the US almost non existent right now. As soon as we get wind of any deals, we'll let you know (be sure to bookmark our dedicated best Nintendo Switch deals page). Until then, our price comparison widget below will point you in the direction of the best Switch offers in your area right now:

