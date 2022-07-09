This watch is thinner than a quarter

In recent years, we have found ways to revolutionise even the oldest tech. With watches, that's tended to mean smartwatches, putting mobile tech onto our wrists. But one new design has gone back to the basics, seemingly just to prove a point. And it'll cost you almost two million dollars to own.

The new Richard Mille RM UP-01 Ferrari watch holds the world record for being the world's thinnest watch. Designed by Richard Mille (if you hadn't already guessed by its name), it's no thicker than a quarter. According to Gizmodo, the watch will set you back a hefty $1,888,000 – yikes. And no, this is one watch we aren't expecting to find any discounts on soon, but if you fancy a saving on an Apple Watch, see our roundup of the best Apple Prime Day deals.

The RMUP-01 watch will set you back $1,888,000 (Image credit: Richard Mille/Ferrari)

So what do you get for $1,888,000? Ferrari's watch is made of Grade 5 Titanium, and measures just 1.75mm thick. It features a clock face, dials to change said clock and the Ferrari logo. That's it. No, there are no health stats, music or even alarm. After all, this is a 1.75mm watch.

And I know what you're thinking, what is the point in an ultra-thin watch? To make you feel like it's not there? To improve aerodynamics for elite athletes. No, it turns out there was no point at all other than to prove that it can be made.

Did we mention that the watch is just 1.75mm thick? (Image credit: Richard Mille/Ferrari)

Suffice it to say, I won't be looking around for a spare $1.8m for the most impractical feature-poor watch. But, well, considering only 150 of them have been made, I'm not expecting to see it on sale on Amazon either. Instead, I think I'll stick to the best smartwatches and keep following our guide to the best of Amazon Prime Day 2022.

