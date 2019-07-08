Amazing Apple iPad deal blows Prime Day out of the water

As Amazon gears up for its biggest event of the year, we're already seeing some of the best Prime Day deals start to surface. But with the main event not kicking off until next Monday, Walmart has decided to get things started a little early with some incredible deals of its own. And this Apple iPad deal is one of the best we've seen so far.

It's not often you see Apple products discounted (especially Apple Pencil deals), so when there's an opportunity to save a whopping $80 on a brand new iPad, you don't want to hang around. You'll find details below on how you can currently get yourself a shiny new 9.7-inch, 6th generation iPad for less than $250. But hurry, these are going to fly off the shelves!

Apple iPad | 9.7-inch | 32GB: $329.99 $249.99

Save $80: Available in gold, space grey and silver, don't miss this chance to get your hands on a brand new 9.7-inch, 32GB with A10 Fusion Chip, support for the Apple Pencil and 8MP camera for less than $250! Hurry, this deal won't hang around!View Deal

If you're visiting the site from outside of the US, here are the best same model iPad prices in your area: