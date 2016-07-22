This week's big 3D software launches

Creating 3D art is no easy feat; it takes a lot of skill, time and patience. Thankfully there are a number of tools available to help out, free 3D models, for example. And its always great to learn of new tools and software being released that also aim to make the life of a 3D artist easier. Here's the week's big new releases that every digital artist should know about:

ftrack’s toolset works seamlessly with Cinema 4D’s solutions

ftrack, the leading project management platform for creative collaborators, has launched a brand new integration with MAXON’s Cinema 4D digital content creation package.

The new integration enables Cinema 4D users to access projects, publish and import files, and manage activities via an ftrack panel implemented into the Cinema 4D user interface. ftrack’s toolset works seamlessly with Cinema 4D’s solutions, enabling improved and streamlined collaboration across 3D projects.

Instant access to project management – Gain a simplified overview of your assigned tasks from the ftrack panel within Cinema 4D. Browse and drill down into any project.

– Gain a simplified overview of your assigned tasks from the ftrack panel within Cinema 4D. Browse and drill down into any project. Dive into details – Easily access task information, notes and published files from the ftrack panel in Cinema 4D. Import tracked files from ftrack or share notes.

– Easily access task information, notes and published files from the ftrack panel in Cinema 4D. Import tracked files from ftrack or share notes. Publish your work online – Send files onto ftrack’s cloud platform directly from Cinema 4D. ftrack supports a broad range of storage options, including your own file system

The integration is available now and is free of charge. New ftrack users can sign up for a free 30-day free trial to try out this integration. For more information, visit the ftrack website.

Dover Studios co-founder Andrew Hazelden has released PlayblastVR for Maya version 2.0.

PlayblastVR is a renderer for Maya that creates hardware rendered panoramic images using OpenGL or DirectX. The PlayblastVR renderer allows you to create immersive previz renderings of Maya scenes in LatLong, angular fisheye, domemaster, cylindrical, and cubic panorama formats.

The PlayblastVR renderer can render previews of elements like animated polygon and NURBS geometry, lights, fluid effects volumes, FumeFX volumes, paint effects strokes, sprites, particles, nParticles, nHair and fur, cloth sims, and shading networks.

PlayblastVR looks set to save digital artists a huge amount of time and money. Want to know more? You can find more details about the software here.

Have we missed any new releases that 3D and digital artists should know about? Let us know in the comments.