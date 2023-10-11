I've reviewed over 30 office chairs, and 3 of my best-reviewed are on sale for Prime

Two of my top three ergonomic chairs – both of which are currently on sale for Prime Big Day Deals.

For the last three years I've been testing and reviewing the best ergonomic office chairs out there, and I'm delighted to report that my current top three choices are all on sale today for the last hours of Prime Day in October.

And when I say my top three picks, I mean it – I still own two of these chairs several months, and even years, after reviewing them. From a design icon to a great value for money option, these chairs offer not only comfort, but really good back support too. That's actually my primary criteria when reviewing them. As detailed in my list of the best ergonomic chairs for back pain, lumbar support is really important when it comes to a modern ergo chair. Adjustability is also up there, and all three of these models offer that - with three very different styles. Take a look...

Best overall ergonomic office chair

Herman Miller Aeron: $ 1,275 $711 at Amazon

Save $564: This deal needs some explanation. The Aeron is being sold for $711 on Amazon – a whopping $564 lower than at the Herman Miller website. The difference? You'll get a 12 year warranty from HM direct, but not from Amazon. In either case, this is my all-time favourite office chair, and the one I'm sitting on right now typing this article. It's stylish, beautifully put together, and is hands-down the most comfortable chair I've ever used. Your back will thank you for getting this ergo throne!

Best value for money chair

Sihoo M57: $219 $175 at Amazon

Save £44: Sihoo is a Chinese company that has really nailed the budget office chair sector in the last couple of years. And that's because they do it so well – a quality build with adjustable features usually beyond its price bracket. I don't think it's the most attractive chair to ever be made, but if budget is more important than looks, this is an excellent option. It's a pain to put together, but once you have, it's a solid chair that's supportive in all the right places.

Best premium ergonomic leather chair