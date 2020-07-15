UNO's new Keith Haring deck will brighten your day – fact!

If you're needing a little colour in your life right now, Mattel's latest UNO card deck could be just the ticket. Channeling the bright pop art of Keith Haring, the deck is the second offering in Mattel's UNO Artiste Series.

Featuring 112 cards adorned with the late artist's instantly recognisable work, the new deck allows users to match cards not just by colour or number, but also by Haring's graffiti-inspired art pieces (check out our best street art for more inspiring urban art).

Calling all Keith Haring fans! Introducing the second release in our #UNOArtiste series featuring art by Keith Haring. Available now for a limited time at https://t.co/EzDHIYnDXI. pic.twitter.com/UxUmxpaTDeJuly 14, 2020

The deck was created with the Keith Haring Foundation, which both protects the artists's legacy, and supports not-for-profit organisations that assist children, as well as those involved in AIDS awareness and support. Haring was known for the social and political themes of his work, and creating work for public service agencies and disadvantaged communities.

Cards from UNO's Keith Haring deck (Image credit: UNO)

The first deck in Mattel's UNO Artiste Series featured the work of Jean-Michael Basquiat. The company has form when it comes to artistic takes on the beloved card game. This year, one graphic designer's minimalist UNO concept became a reality after Mattel snapped it up.

It's always a treat to see art-inspired crossovers – just last week, Lego announced a series of brand new art sets, including one inspired by another pop artist, Andy Warhol. UNO's Keith Haring deck is currently available for $19.99 from the Macy's website.

