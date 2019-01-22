Vertex 2019 tickets now on sale!

Tickets are now available for Vertex, the ultimate event for 2D and 3D artists from the makers of 3D Artist and 3D World.

Taking place on Friday 8 March 2019 at Olympia, London, Vertex will bring together a wide slate of industry heavyweights in the fields of visual effects, animation, arch viz, concept art, virtual reality, digital design and gaming.

Grab your ticket now for the event that brings the CG and art community together for practical inspiration and fantastic networking opportunities.

This special event assembles experts from every industry and discipline in CG, from games and VFX through to VR, covering character concepting, real-time creation and more. You’ll be able to boost your skills with leading industry artists and learn from the world’s best creative studios no matter which area you specialise in.

Expert speakers

You’ll get hands-on advice and tips and hear about the newest developments at top talks.

Highlights of the programme include presentations from the digital sculpting guru Glen Southern; Rare’s art director Ryan Stevenson, sharing behind the scenes visual design details on Sea of Thieves; Bafta and Oscar-award winning creative studio Framestore; ILM’s visual effects supervisor Alex Wuttke; and esteemed concept artist Jama Jurabaev, presenting the Blender workflow he used on recent movies.

They will join other leading names from the industry including Maxon, Milk, Oculus Medium, Wacom, plus many more, to discuss all the latest trends and techniques impacting the CG world.

Vertex has also announced a number of new features to the show including a dedicated Arch Vis room. Top agencies and artists from Kilograph, Wondervision and Luxigon are all confirmed to share cutting-edge techniques and top tips on what it takes to create the best archviz in the business.

New 2D room

Also new for 2019 is the 2D Room, where Atomhawk Founder and Director, Ron Ashtiani, will talk about the different opportunities for artists within the games industry.

Joining him, the concept art team from ILM share what it is like working for an in-house art department and the differences between pre and post production art direction using case studies as examples.

Vertex will be giving visitors the chance to demonstrate their own creative talents at this year’s show. Life drawing classes run by a professional artist will take artists - old and new - back to the foundation of figure and form, whilst the new Sketchpad feature will allow guests to scribble to their heart’s content on dedicated doodle walls.

Portfolio reviews and Ask the Artist

Complimenting the new feature additions, are returning favourites - Ask the Artist and Portfolio Reviews.

Visitors can troubleshoot technique woes and workflow problems with leading creatives, one-on-one, in the Ask the Artist area; whilst obtaining hands-on advice for improving recruitability, boosting showreels and how to stand out among the crowd by booking a portfolio review with an industry expert.

Speaking on why Vertex is unmissable event, Editor of 3D World magazine Rob Redman: "Vertex brings together artists of all levels, so the veterans can pass on experience while the younger attendees can hobnob with their heroes. We’re delighted to confirm such an impressive list of speakers showcasing top artists from the CG world."

Vertex is organised by CreativeBloq.com, and specialist magazines 3D Artist, 3D World and ImagineFX. It is delivered in partnership with Gold Sponsors: AMD, Maxon, Oculus Medium and Silver Sponsors: Insydium and SideFX.

Tickets and pricing

General Admission to Vertex is FREE, which includes access to the Main Expo, Ask an Artist, Sponsor Room, Sketch Wall, Life Drawing and Portfolio Reviews.

Access all areas tickets and student discounts are also available. Find the full line-up and book your ticket now on the Vertex website.