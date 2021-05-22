Google's weird and wonderful new video call tech and more

Now, we're aware that we talk about Apple rather a lot at Creative Bloq. It's not our fault – the company's products happen to be extremely popular with creatives. But every now and again, it's nice to give the floor to someone else. With that in mind, this week we've seen a few stories about a small, independent tech startup based in California. That's right, I'm talking about Google.

First, we were alerted to a nostalgia-fuelled Easter egg on the Google homepage, which will be immediately familiar to anyone who owned a DVD player in the noughties. (Spoiler alert: it's addictive.)

Then, the company unveiled yet another new logo for one its products. And yes, it looks exactly the same as the rest of the Google Workspace logos – which is exactly why it won't be hitting out best logos roundup any time soon.

And now for something completely different. And the end of the week, Google revealed its wild new 3D video call tech, Project Starline. We were both impressed and mildly terrified by it.

Find all these and much more (including, incidentally, some Apple-related stories) over on the Creative Bloq News page.

Daniel Piper

News Editor

To get the Creative Bloq Week in Review in your inbox, every week, simply sign up to Creative Bloq's newsletter. You'll even get a FREE digital bookazine when you do so.

Some more stories you might have missed: