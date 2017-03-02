Win a personalised Series 7 Winsor & Newton brush

Topics

Enter for a chance to get your very own Series 7 Kolinsky Sable Water Colour brush from Winsor & Newton.

If you have anything to do with art and design, you'll know the name Winsor & Newton, a company famous for creating the world's finest creative materials. Right now, Winsor & Newton is hosting a competition to win a personalised Series 7 Kolinsky Sable Water Colour brush. A flagship product and widely regarded as the best in its field, this is a rare opportunity to obtain a personalised one for yourself.  

The competition will run on the Winsor & Newton website , where you will need to you will need to watch a brush-making video (above) and answer a simple question, as well as register with W&N in order to participate. 

The competition is live now and will run until the 31 March 2017, with a total of 50 brushes on offer. Enter here – and good luck!

